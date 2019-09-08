ST. SIMONS SOUND, Ga. ( WFLA) — Crew aboard a cargo vessel had to be rescued Sunday morning near St. Simons Sound, Georgia after the boat tipped over.
The United States Coast Guard began evacuating the cargo vessel, Golden Ray, around 4 a.m. ET. It is not yet clear what led to the boat tipping onto its side.
The USCG continued evacuations into 5:45 a.m., and suspended all vessel traffic into the Port of Brunswick until further notice.
LATEST STORIES:
- Storm Team 8 Forecast: Mostly dry and hot to end the weekend
- Coast Guard rescues crew from cargo vessel on its side off Georgia coast
- Bring your own container: Zero-waste store for personal care products opens in Seminole Heights
- Spectacular aurora lights shine in Antarctica sky
- Sarasota joins other Florida cities in decriminalizing small amounts of cannabis