Coast Guard rescues crew from cargo vessel on its side off Georgia coast

ST. SIMONS SOUND, Ga. ( WFLA) — Crew aboard a cargo vessel had to be rescued Sunday morning near St. Simons Sound, Georgia after the boat tipped over.

The United States Coast Guard began evacuating the cargo vessel, Golden Ray, around 4 a.m. ET. It is not yet clear what led to the boat tipping onto its side.

The USCG continued evacuations into 5:45 a.m., and suspended all vessel traffic into the Port of Brunswick until further notice.

