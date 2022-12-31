Showers will taper off overnight, but it will stay cloudy. Patchy fog will develop as well and last through mid Sunday morning. Lows will be mild, only dropping to the upper 60s. Sunday afternoon will be mainly dry, but rather cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.

Expect more sunshine Monday and Tuesday with highs returning to the low 80s before a cold front brings showers and storms late Wednesday into Thursday.

It turns cold behind the front with highs Thursday in the mid 70s, and mid 60s Friday. Lows next weekend will be in the 40s and 50s so keep the jacket handy.