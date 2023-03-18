A cold front moves through Saturday evening ushering in much cooler temperatures. Any lingering showers will taper off overnight as temperatures drop to the low to mid 50s across the Bay Area with northern communities dipping in the 40s.

There won’t be much rain Sunday, but sunshine will be limited. Highs will only rise to the low 60s with a breezy north wind.

Monday morning starts out with a few showers and lows in the upper 40s before sunshine returns later Monday morning. Highs will only rise to the upper 60s.

A big warm up starts Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine. Temps return to the mid 80s Wednesday through next weekend with low rain chances. Lows return to the 60s Wednesday morning and stay mild through next Sunday.