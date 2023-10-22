There will be filtered sunshine again Monday as high clouds hang around. Morning temperatures will be comfortable in the mid 60s with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A weak front sweeps clouds out of the area Tuesday so expect more sunshine and breezier conditions as highs rise to the mid 80s.

Each day thereafter will feature the slight chance of an afternoon shower with the best chance being in Polk and Highlands county. This trend will continue into the weekend as the breeze subsides by the end of the week.

Highs all week long into the weekend will be in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the mid 60s to around 70 degrees in the Bay Area.