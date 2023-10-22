It will be rather cloudy throughout the day with a slightly cooler morning in the upper 60s, but highs will still rise to the mid 80s with lower humidity after a weak front moved through.

Clouds stick around Monday with similar temperatures before sunshine returns Tuesday.

Each day from Wednesday through the weekend the chance of rain will be low with the greatest threat of rain being in inland communities.

Temperatures all week long will start in the mid to upper 60s with highs in the mid to upper 80s.