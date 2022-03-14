Visitors walk near a Florida alligator on the Anhinga Trail in Everglades National Park in Homestead, Florida, on January 16, 2019. – Four weeks into the longest-ever US government shutdown, that has fourloughed thousands of US park rangers across the country, the non-profit Florida National Parks Association has stepped in to take care of South Florida’s national parks. (Photo by Leila MACOR / AFP) (Photo credit should read LEILA MACOR/AFP via Getty Images)

Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to safely enjoy nature descended onto parks when they reopened.

President Woodrow Wilson in 1916 signed the act creating the National Park Service to leave natural and historic phenomenons “unimpaired for the enjoyment of future generations.” Since then, our national parks have welcomed visitors from around the world to experience some of the best the country has to offer and showcase the country’s natural beauty and cultural heritage. Today, the country’s 63 national parks contain at least 247 species of endangered or threatened plants and animals, more than 75,000 archaeological sites, and 18,000 miles of trails.

Stacker compiled a list of the closest national parks to Tampa. National parks are ranked by closest straight line distance, measured from representative points in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area and each national park. Estimated driving times are from Here and are only available within the lower 48 states. All featured distances and driving times are estimated using representative locations from the center of each metro and national park—for some places within the metro area, the actual distance may be slightly shorter or longer to reach the closest entryway to a park.

Be sure to check with individual parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus.

#1. Everglades National Park (Florida)

– Distance: 217 miles

– Driving time: 5.6 hours

– Date founded: May 30, 1934

– 2020 visitors: 702,319 (#25 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 1,508,938.57 acres

#2. Biscayne National Park (Florida)

– Distance: 227 miles

– Driving time: 4.8 hours

– Date founded: June 28, 1980

– 2020 visitors: 402,770 (#36 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 172,971.11 acres

#3. Dry Tortugas National Park (Florida)

– Distance: 241 miles

– Driving time: 7.5 hours

– Date founded: October 26, 1992

– 2020 visitors: 48,543 (#55 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 64,701.22 acres

#4. Congaree National Park (South Carolina)

– Distance: 403 miles

– Driving time: 7.4 hours

– Date founded: November 10, 2003

– 2020 visitors: 119,306 (#51 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 26,476.47 acres

#5. Great Smoky Mountains National Park (North Carolina, Tennessee)

– Distance: 524 miles

– Driving time: 10.2 hours

– Date founded: June 15, 1934

– 2020 visitors: 12,095,720 (#1 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 522,426.88 acres

#6. Mammoth Cave National Park (Kentucky)

– Distance: 658 miles

– Driving time: 12.0 hours

– Date founded: July 1, 1941

– 2020 visitors: 290,392 (#41 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 54,011.91 acres

#7. New River Gorge National Park (West Virginia)

– Distance: 691 miles

– Driving time: 12.4 hours

– Date founded: December 27, 2020

– 2020 visitors: 1,054,374 (#19 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 7,021 acres

#8. Shenandoah National Park (Virginia)

– Distance: 757 miles

– Driving time: 14.1 hours

– Date founded: December 26, 1935

– 2020 visitors: 1,666,265 (#14 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 199,223.77 acres

#9. Hot Springs National Park (Arkansas)

– Distance: 762 miles

– Driving time: 15.2 hours

– Date founded: March 4, 1921

– 2020 visitors: 1,348,215 (#16 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 5,554.15 acres

#10. Gateway Arch National Park (Missouri)

– Distance: 848 miles

– Driving time: 15.2 hours

– Date founded: February 22, 2018[47]

– 2020 visitors: 486,021 (#31 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 192.83 acres

#11. Cuyahoga Valley National Park (Ohio)

– Distance: 906 miles

– Driving time: 16.4 hours

– Date founded: October 11, 2000

– 2020 visitors: 2,755,628 (#7 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 32,571.88 acres

#12. Indiana Dunes National Park (Indiana)

– Distance: 967 miles

– Driving time: 17.5 hours

– Date founded: February 15, 2019

– 2020 visitors: 2,293,106 (#11 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 15,349.08 acres

#13. Big Bend National Park (Texas)

– Distance: 1,259 miles

– Driving time: 25.1 hours

– Date founded: June 12, 1944

– 2020 visitors: 393,907 (#37 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 801,163.21 acres

#14. Virgin Islands National Park (U.S. Virgin Islands)

– Distance: 1,315 miles

– Date founded: August 2, 1956

– 2020 visitors: 167,540 (#46 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 15,052.53 acres

#15. Carlsbad Caverns National Park (New Mexico)

– Distance: 1,339 miles

– Driving time: 24.2 hours

– Date founded: May 14, 1930

– 2020 visitors: 183,835 (#45 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 46,766.45 acres

#16. Guadalupe Mountains National Park (Texas)

– Distance: 1,362 miles

– Driving time: 25.3 hours

– Date founded: October 15, 1966

– 2020 visitors: 151,256 (#49 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 86,367.10 acres

#17. Acadia National Park (Maine)

– Distance: 1,371 miles

– Driving time: 26.9 hours

– Date founded: February 26, 1919

– 2020 visitors: 2,669,034 (#8 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 49,076.63 acres

#18. Isle Royale National Park (Michigan)

– Distance: 1,415 miles

– Driving time: 26.7 hours

– Date founded: April 3, 1940

– 2020 visitors: 6,493 (#59 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 571,790.30 acres

#19. White Sands National Park (New Mexico)

– Distance: 1,444 miles

– Driving time: 26.5 hours

– Date founded: December 20, 2019[111]

– 2020 visitors: 415,383 (#34 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 146,344.31 acres

#20. Great Sand Dunes National Park (Colorado)

– Distance: 1,485 miles

– Driving time: 27.5 hours

– Date founded: September 24, 2004

– 2020 visitors: 461,532 (#32 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 107,341.87 acres

#21. Voyageurs National Park (Minnesota)

– Distance: 1,511 miles

– Driving time: 27.5 hours

– Date founded: April 8, 1975

– 2020 visitors: 263,091 (#44 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 218,222.35 acres

#22. Badlands National Park (South Dakota)

– Distance: 1,546 miles

– Driving time: 28.4 hours

– Date founded: November 10, 1978

– 2020 visitors: 916,932 (#21 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 242,755.94 acres

#23. Rocky Mountain National Park (Colorado)

– Distance: 1,560 miles

– Driving time: 28.5 hours

– Date founded: January 26, 1915

– 2020 visitors: 3,305,199 (#4 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 265,807.25 acres

#24. Wind Cave National Park (South Dakota)

– Distance: 1,578 miles

– Driving time: 29.6 hours

– Date founded: January 9, 1903

– 2020 visitors: 448,405 (#33 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 33,970.84 acres

#25. Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park (Colorado)

– Distance: 1,618 miles

– Driving time: 31.0 hours

– Date founded: October 21, 1999

– 2020 visitors: 341,620 (#39 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 30,779.83 acres

#26. Mesa Verde National Park (Colorado)

– Distance: 1,631 miles

– Driving time: 30.5 hours

– Date founded: June 29, 1906

– 2020 visitors: 287,477 (#42 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 52,485.17 acres

#27. Petrified Forest National Park (Arizona)

– Distance: 1,671 miles

– Driving time: 28.8 hours

– Date founded: December 9, 1962

– 2020 visitors: 384,483 (#38 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 221,390.21 acres

#28. Saguaro National Park (Arizona)

– Distance: 1,693 miles

– Driving time: 29.7 hours

– Date founded: October 14, 1994

– 2020 visitors: 762,226 (#24 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 92,867.42 acres

#29. Arches National Park (Utah)

– Distance: 1,716 miles

– Driving time: 32.3 hours

– Date founded: November 12, 1971

– 2020 visitors: 1,238,083 (#17 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 76,678.98 acres

#30. Theodore Roosevelt National Park (North Dakota)

– Distance: 1,724 miles

– Driving time: 31.9 hours

– Date founded: November 10, 1978

– 2020 visitors: 551,303 (#28 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 70,446.89 acres

#31. Canyonlands National Park (Utah)

– Distance: 1,725 miles

– Driving time: 37.1 hours

– Date founded: September 12, 1964

– 2020 visitors: 493,914 (#30 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 337,597.83 acres

#32. Capitol Reef National Park (Utah)

– Distance: 1,790 miles

– Driving time: 34.6 hours

– Date founded: December 18, 1971

– 2020 visitors: 981,038 (#20 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 241,904.50 acres

#33. Grand Canyon National Park (Arizona)

– Distance: 1,813 miles

– Driving time: 32.4 hours

– Date founded: February 26, 1919

– 2020 visitors: 2,897,098 (#6 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 1,201,647.03 acres

#34. Bryce Canyon National Park (Utah)

– Distance: 1,834 miles

– Driving time: 35.8 hours

– Date founded: February 25, 1928

– 2020 visitors: 1,464,655 (#15 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 35,835.08 acres

#35. Zion National Park (Utah)

– Distance: 1,878 miles

– Driving time: 35.8 hours

– Date founded: November 19, 1919

– 2020 visitors: 3,591,254 (#3 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 147,242.66 acres

#36. Grand Teton National Park (Wyoming)

– Distance: 1,901 miles

– Driving time: 34.4 hours

– Date founded: February 26, 1929

– 2020 visitors: 3,289,638 (#5 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 310,044.36 acres

#37. Yellowstone National Park (Wyoming, Montana, Idaho)

– Distance: 1,914 miles

– Driving time: 35.5 hours

– Date founded: March 1, 1872

– 2020 visitors: 3,806,306 (#2 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 2,219,790.71 acres

#38. Great Basin National Park (Nevada)

– Distance: 1,968 miles

– Driving time: 37.3 hours

– Date founded: October 27, 1986

– 2020 visitors: 120,248 (#50 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 77,180.00 acres

#39. Joshua Tree National Park (California)

– Distance: 2,011 miles

– Driving time: 34.7 hours

– Date founded: October 31, 1994

– 2020 visitors: 2,399,542 (#10 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 795,155.85 acres

#40. Death Valley National Park (California, Nevada)

– Distance: 2,074 miles

– Driving time: 36.4 hours

– Date founded: October 31, 1994

– 2020 visitors: 820,023 (#22 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 3,408,406.73 acres

#41. Kings Canyon National Park (California)

– Distance: 2,174 miles

– Driving time: 43.2 hours

– Date founded: March 4, 1940

– 2020 visitors: 415,077 (#35 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 461,901.20 acres

#42. Sequoia National Park (California)

– Distance: 2,179 miles

– Driving time: 42.2 hours

– Date founded: September 25, 1890

– 2020 visitors: 796,086 (#23 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 404,062.63 acres

#43. Glacier National Park (Montana)

– Distance: 2,197 miles

– Date founded: May 11, 1910

– 2020 visitors: 1,698,864 (#13 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 1,013,125.99 acres

#44. Channel Islands National Park (California)

– Distance: 2,213 miles

– Date founded: March 5, 1980

– 2020 visitors: 167,290 (#47 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 249,561.00 acres

#45. Yosemite National Park (California)

– Distance: 2,233 miles

– Driving time: 42.3 hours

– Date founded: October 1, 1890

– 2020 visitors: 2,268,313 (#12 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 761,747.50 acres

#46. Pinnacles National Park (California)

– Distance: 2,317 miles

– Driving time: 40.8 hours

– Date founded: January 10, 2013

– 2020 visitors: 165,740 (#48 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 26,685.73 acres

#47. Lassen Volcanic National Park (California)

– Distance: 2,364 miles

– Driving time: 43.8 hours

– Date founded: August 9, 1916

– 2020 visitors: 542,274 (#29 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 106,589.02 acres

#48. Crater Lake National Park (Oregon)

– Distance: 2,425 miles

– Driving time: 45.6 hours

– Date founded: May 22, 1902

– 2020 visitors: 670,500 (#26 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 183,224.05 acres

#49. Mount Rainier National Park (Washington)

– Distance: 2,476 miles

– Driving time: 45.2 hours

– Date founded: March 2, 1899

– 2020 visitors: 1,160,754 (#18 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 236,381.64 acres

#50. North Cascades National Park (Washington)

– Distance: 2,493 miles

– Driving time: 48.3 hours

– Date founded: October 2, 1968

– 2020 visitors: 30,885 (#56 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 504,780.94 acres

#51. Redwood National Park (California)

– Distance: 2,501 miles

– Driving time: 49.1 hours

– Date founded: October 2, 1968

– 2020 visitors: 265,177 (#43 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 138,999.37 acres

#52. Olympic National Park (Washington)

– Distance: 2,577 miles

– Driving time: 49.2 hours

– Date founded: June 29, 1938

– 2020 visitors: 2,499,177 (#9 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 922,649.41 acres

#53. Glacier Bay National Park (Alaska)

– Distance: 3,318 miles

– Date founded: December 2, 1980

– 2020 visitors: 5,748 (#60 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 3,223,383.43 acres

#54. Wrangell–St. Elias National Park (Alaska)

– Distance: 3,528 miles

– Date founded: December 2, 1980

– 2020 visitors: 16,655 (#57 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 8,323,146.48 acres

#55. Kenai Fjords National Park (Alaska)

– Distance: 3,776 miles

– Date founded: December 2, 1980

– 2020 visitors: 115,882 (#52 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 669,650.05 acres

#56. Denali National Park (Alaska)

– Distance: 3,825 miles

– Date founded: February 26, 1917

– 2020 visitors: 54,850 (#53 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 4,740,911.16 acres

#57. Lake Clark National Park (Alaska)

– Distance: 3,909 miles

– Date founded: December 2, 1980

– 2020 visitors: 4,948 (#61 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 2,619,816.49 acres

#58. Gates of the Arctic National Park (Alaska)

– Distance: 3,937 miles

– Date founded: December 2, 1980

– 2020 visitors: 2,872 (#63 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 7,523,897.45 acres

#59. Katmai National Park (Alaska)

– Distance: 3,964 miles

– Date founded: December 2, 1980

– 2020 visitors: 51,511 (#54 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 3,674,529.33 acres

#60. Kobuk Valley National Park (Alaska)

– Distance: 4,093 miles

– Date founded: December 2, 1980

– 2020 visitors: 11,185 (#58 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 1,750,716.16 acres

#61. Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park (Hawaii)

– Distance: 4,578 miles

– Date founded: August 1, 1916

– 2020 visitors: 589,775 (#27 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 325,605.28 acres

#62. Haleakalā National Park (Hawaii)

– Distance: 4,601 miles

– Date founded: July 1, 1961

– 2020 visitors: 319,147 (#40 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 33,264.62 acres

#63. National Park of American Samoa (American Samoa)

– Distance: 6,570 miles

– Date founded: October 31, 1988

– 2020 visitors: 4,819 (#62 highest among all national parks)

– Park area: 8,256.67 acres