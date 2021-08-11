Climate change protestors arrested at high school after disrupting student pickup, Tampa police say

From right to left: Jonathan Tijerina, 25 of Yreka, California,; Donald J. Zepeda, 21 of Holt, Michigan; Nicholas Vasquez, 23 of Tampa (Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) Three protestors face criminal charges after causing problems during student pickup at Freedom High School Wednesday afternoon, according to Tampa police.

The Tampa Police Department said Donald J. Zepeda, 21 of Holt, Michigan; Nicholas Vasquez, 23 of Tampa; and Jonathan Tijerina, 25 of Yreka, California, got on school ground at 3:57 p.m. to give students climate change material. However, the three had no legal grounds to be there, so administrators and the school resource officer confronted them on the matter.

A TPD release states that the three then sat down in the dismissal line, keeping parents from picking up their children. The protestors were asked multiple times to leave, but police said after several requests, they were all arrested on disrupting a school function and trespassing on school grounds.

Both Zepeda and Vasquez were arrested back in June for a similar stunt at Fort Myers High School.