PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Christmas Eve, 2021 marks the 53rd anniversary of Clearwater’s oldest unsolved homicide case.

On Dec. 24, 1968, the bodies of Nick and Demetra Jeatran were found beaten to death inside their home on Jackson Road in Clearwater, according to a Facebook post from the Clearwater Police Department.

Anyone with information on the deaths of Nick and Demetra is asked to call the Clearwater Police Department at 727-562-4242.