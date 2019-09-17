Clearwater to unveil monument honoring Roy Halladay

Former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay tips his cap to the crowd after speaking before a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, Aug. 8, 2014, in Philadelphia. Halladay threw out the ceremonial first pitch in his first appearance at the stadium since retiring last season. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The City of Clearwater will unveil a monument honoring the life of Roy Halladay, who was tragically killed in a plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico nearly two years ago.

The monument is being revealed at a ceremony at Jack Russell Stadium around 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Halladay was a Major League Baseball player who pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies between 1998 and 2013.

He had 203 victories and won the two Cy Young awards.

While playing for the Phillies, Halladay spent time in Clearwater during spring training and the offseason.

He left behind a wife, Brandy, and two children, Braden and Ryan.

His widow is expected to speak at the ceremony on Tuesday.

LATEST STORIES: