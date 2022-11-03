TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two men suspected of going on a criminals mischief spree that resulted in the death of a Clearwater Beach bicyclist are now in custody.

Police on Thursday announced a second man was arrested in connection with the brutal murder of Jeffrey Chapman.

Chapman, 49, of Clearwater Beach, was riding his bicycle on Mandalay Avenue just after midnight on Oct. 21 when he was beaten to death with a tire iron, according to police.

Police said surveillance video helped them identify the vehicle used in the attack, which was registered to 26-year-old Jermaine Adrian Bennett of Tampa.

Bennett was arrested last month on a charge of first-degree murder. Police said he admitted to hitting Chapman more than 10 times with a tire iron and “showed no remorse for the killing.”

On Thursday, police held a news conference and announced his 18-year-old accomplice, was in custody.

This story is developing and being updated.