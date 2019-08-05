Breaking News
Trump says he wants stronger gun checks but gives no details
Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

Clearwater police seek suspects in Burlington Coat Factory theft

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Clearwater Police Department)

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police are asking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects who are accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a Burlington Coat Factory.

The Clearwater Police Department released surveillance photos of the thieves in question entering the store, which is located on 2669 Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard in the Clearwater Mall.

Police said they stole hundreds of dollars in merdhandise, including shoes, children’s clothing and a purse.

After the alleged theft, the suspects reportedly fled in a newer-model gray car.

If you have information about this incident, call Clearwater police at 727-562-4242.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss