CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police are asking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects who are accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a Burlington Coat Factory.
The Clearwater Police Department released surveillance photos of the thieves in question entering the store, which is located on 2669 Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard in the Clearwater Mall.
Police said they stole hundreds of dollars in merdhandise, including shoes, children’s clothing and a purse.
After the alleged theft, the suspects reportedly fled in a newer-model gray car.
If you have information about this incident, call Clearwater police at 727-562-4242.
LATEST STORIES:
- El Paso victim dies in hospital, raising death toll to 21
- Disbarred Pasco attorney accused of stealing from Home Depot
- STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Showers and storms drift inland this afternoon/evening
- Clearwater police seek suspects in Burlington Coat Factory theft
- Girls soccer team was selling treats outside Walmart as gunman carried out attack