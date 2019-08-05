Clearwater police seek suspects in Burlington Coat Factory theft

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police are asking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects who are accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a Burlington Coat Factory.

The Clearwater Police Department released surveillance photos of the thieves in question entering the store, which is located on 2669 Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard in the Clearwater Mall.

Police said they stole hundreds of dollars in merdhandise, including shoes, children’s clothing and a purse.

After the alleged theft, the suspects reportedly fled in a newer-model gray car.

If you have information about this incident, call Clearwater police at 727-562-4242.

