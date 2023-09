CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater police had to step in to help a furry friend in need Monday.

The Clearwater Police Department said one of its sergeants had to help remove an injured raccoon from a Hyundai Elantra.

Credit: Clearwater Police Department

According to police, the raccoon was running away from an SPCA worker who was trying to help it when it got stuck.

“Lions and tigers and bears, oh my. And oh, throw raccoons in there as well,” the department said.