Video: 20 foster boys sue Clearwater foster home, DCF, Guardian Ad Litem program (Aired April 28)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police say their investigation into alleged neglect and abuse by two foster parents in Clearwater has been reactivated.

In January, police said they removed nine boys from the home of Jerold and Jacklyn Logemann, but later said no arrests were made, and the case was closed.

“Detectives have conducted multiple interviews and cannot corroborate claims of criminal conduct. The case has been inactivated. If additional information or evidence is developed, the case will be reopened,” Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter said in a statement at the time.

Then last month, 8 On Your Side reported at least 20 former foster children had filed a civil lawsuit against the Logemanns, the Department of Children and Families, the Guardian Ad Litem program, as well as other private case management companies and child welfare programs.

On Wednesday, police confirmed the case had been reopened.

“Some additional people have come forward and the case was reactivated to conduct additional interviews,” Clearwater police spokesman Rob Shaw said in a statement. “The case will remain active while the new information is investigated.”

News Channel 8 is working to get more information about the matter. This story will be updated.