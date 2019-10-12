Clearwater PD: 19-year-old charged with DUI after wrong-way crash; admitted to drinking bottle of liquor

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A 19-year-old Safety Harbor man admitted to drinking three-fourths of a bottle of liquor before causing a wrong-way crash in Clearwater early Saturday morning, the police department said.

The Clearwater Police Department arrested Conner Hall and charged him with a DUI after he slammed into another vehicle head-on on the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash, but no major injuries were reported.

Hall failed multiple field sobriety tests on the scene, and admitted to drinking three-fourths of a fifth of a bottle of liquor, police said.

Hall was taken to the hospital to get checked out before going to the Pinellas County Jail.

