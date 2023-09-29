The event will offer guests craft beer samples, live music, and a unique aquatic backdrop

Clearwater, FL (BLOOM) — Clearwater Marine Aquarium (CMA) announced it will host a Brew Fest on Friday, Oct. 6, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., as part of its Over 21 after-hours event series. The occasion aims to bring together craft beer enthusiasts for an evening of entertainment and oceanic education.

Local Breweries on Tap

The event will feature a robust line-up of breweries including 3 Daughters Brewery, Coppertail Brewing Co., and Marker 48. Others include Olde Florida Brewing Company, Crooked Thumb Brewery, Sierra Nevada, Cigar City Brewing, Escape Brewing Company, Tampa Bay Brewing Co., and Florida Avenue Brewing Co., among others.

An Evening with Marine Life and Music

Guests can look forward to a festive atmosphere enhanced by live music from Second Rodeo. The aquarium’s marine life habitats, home to rescued dolphins, sea turtles, and stingrays, will also be open for exploration until 8:30 p.m., providing a unique backdrop for the evening.

Ticket Information

Pre-event general admission tickets are priced at $85 per person and include 12 samples of beer or food. VIP tickets, available for $115, provide special seating arrangements. Additional food and drinks will be available for purchase throughout the venue. Tickets can be acquired at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s official website: CMA Brew Fest Tickets.

Continuing the After-Hours Tradition

This marks the fifth event in CMA’s Over 21 after-hours series. Past events have included SunSips by the Bay, a drone show titled Lights by the Bay, Aquatic Luau, and Latin Night.

For more information about the Brew Fest or to purchase tickets, visit CMA’s Brew Fest.