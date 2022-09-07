TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Marine Aquarium has partnered with the Georgia Aquarium for manatee health assessments in Savannah, Georgia.

According to CMA, the ongoing study will help researchers understand the migration patterns of Florida manatees from Florida to Georgia, as well as how they are adapting to survive.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), Florida manatees are still experiencing an Unusual Mortality Event, especially along the state’s east coast, where seagrass, the manatee’s primary source of food, has died off. Researchers are working to aid seagrass regrowth in the Indian River Lagoon.

Those interested can track the manatees, ODare and SammyG online.

According to the FWC, as of Sept. 2, 683 manatees have died in Florida in 2022.