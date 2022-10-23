TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Marine Aquarium is filled with heavy hearts as they mourn the passing of their eldest bottlenose dolphin, PJ.

The Aquarium said PJ was in the loving arms of her animal care and vet teams as she took her last breaths, and that they did all they could to ensure she was “as comfortable as possible during her last moments with us.”

PJ, who was estimated to be 51 years old died on Sunday after living a long and whole life. The Aquarium stated that they were so grateful to be able to provide her comfort during her sunset years.

Shortly after she was rescued and arrived at CMA, it was clear she had an easygoing personality and would make the perfect match for Winter and Hope.

Later on in PJ’s life, she acted as a motherly figure to the aquarium’s newest rescue, Apollo. Although the CMA is deeply saddened by her passing, they know PJ will be able to join Winter and serve as her bodyguard for eternity.

