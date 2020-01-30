Breaking News
UN agency declares global emergency over virus from China
Live Now
Senators question defense, prosecution in Trump’s impeachment trial

Clearwater man threatens to shoot dentist office employees during denture dilemma

News
Posted: / Updated:


  • Dentures
  • Box for dentures
  • Bruce Clark

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Death threats at a Tampa Bay area dental office has employees concerned about their safety. According to Clearwater Police, a man was trying to have his sister pick up his dentures but the office wouldn’t give them to her and that’s when he threatened to shoot everyone inside.

Police just released information Thursday about the incident that happened on Sunday, January 5th at Smile Design Dentistry in Clearwater. Employees tell us on Sunday, January 5th, Bruce Clark threatened to ram his car through the reception desk of the dentist’s office and shoot everyone inside.

Clark sent his sister to pick up his dentures. The threat was made over the phone when he found out they couldn’t give the dentures to her because of a patient privacy policy. Employees said Clark became frustrated and that’s what the death threats began.

Clearwater police arrested Clark Wednesday night. He bonded out of jail Thursday afternoon minutes before his first appearance. We knocked on the door of his clearwater home but no one answered.

Police stopped by the dentist’s office Thursday to get written statements from employees. Police also tried to calm employees who were visibly nervous that Clark will follow through with the death threats. Employees we spoke with say they were trying to help Clark the best they could.

The dentist’s office is located just off 19 and Countryside Boulevard. Usually, the topic of conversation is about oral hygiene but all employees seemed able to talk about Thursday was this denture dilemma.

8 On Your Side overheard Police encouraging employees to continue with their day to day duties that usually when threats are made in the heat of the moment people don’t take action. However, police cautioned that you never know what people will do so the best thing they could do is stay aware of their surroundings.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Where is Baby Andrew? No signs of missing newborn in Pasco County, deputies say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Where is Baby Andrew? No signs of missing newborn in Pasco County, deputies say"

Teachers pack Polk Co. School Board meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teachers pack Polk Co. School Board meeting"

Solar Vortex: First dual tail-spin water slide to open at Adventure Island

Thumbnail for the video titled "Solar Vortex: First dual tail-spin water slide to open at Adventure Island"

Raw video: Go behind-the-scenes of Solar Vortex construction at Adventure Island

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raw video: Go behind-the-scenes of Solar Vortex construction at Adventure Island"

Mayor Rick Kriseman speaks on Rays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Rick Kriseman speaks on Rays"

Iron Gwazi: Go behind-the-scenes of construction at Busch Gardens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Iron Gwazi: Go behind-the-scenes of construction at Busch Gardens"

Raw Video: Go behind-the-scenes of Iron Gwazi construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raw Video: Go behind-the-scenes of Iron Gwazi construction"

City of Tampa to discuss single-use plastic ban

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of Tampa to discuss single-use plastic ban"

Triple murder suspect found dead in Pasco County; Baby Andrew still missing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Triple murder suspect found dead in Pasco County; Baby Andrew still missing"

Road Rants: Left turn in an intersection

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Rants: Left turn in an intersection"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss