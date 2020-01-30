Clearwater man threatens to shoot dentist office employees during denture dilemma







CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Death threats at a Tampa Bay area dental office has employees concerned about their safety. According to Clearwater Police, a man was trying to have his sister pick up his dentures but the office wouldn’t give them to her and that’s when he threatened to shoot everyone inside.

Police just released information Thursday about the incident that happened on Sunday, January 5th at Smile Design Dentistry in Clearwater. Employees tell us on Sunday, January 5th, Bruce Clark threatened to ram his car through the reception desk of the dentist’s office and shoot everyone inside.

Clark sent his sister to pick up his dentures. The threat was made over the phone when he found out they couldn’t give the dentures to her because of a patient privacy policy. Employees said Clark became frustrated and that’s what the death threats began.

Clearwater police arrested Clark Wednesday night. He bonded out of jail Thursday afternoon minutes before his first appearance. We knocked on the door of his clearwater home but no one answered.

Police stopped by the dentist’s office Thursday to get written statements from employees. Police also tried to calm employees who were visibly nervous that Clark will follow through with the death threats. Employees we spoke with say they were trying to help Clark the best they could.

The dentist’s office is located just off 19 and Countryside Boulevard. Usually, the topic of conversation is about oral hygiene but all employees seemed able to talk about Thursday was this denture dilemma.

8 On Your Side overheard Police encouraging employees to continue with their day to day duties that usually when threats are made in the heat of the moment people don’t take action. However, police cautioned that you never know what people will do so the best thing they could do is stay aware of their surroundings.