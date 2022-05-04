PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man was arrested Tuesday and accused of planting a hidden camera in a bathroom to secretly record a person under the age of 16, according to police.

Joshua Hinz, 32, of Clearwater planted his iPhone behind the lid of a bathroom toilet in an attempt to “capture a person using the restroom exposing their genitalia,” arrest documents stated.

Authorities said Hinz positioned the phone between the gap of the lid and the seat in a manner that fully concealed the device.

According to deputies, the teen was using the restroom and put the toilet lid down and discovered the iPhone actively recording them.

“The manner in which the phone was positioned was consistent with being intentionally placed,” the affidavit added.

After Hinz was read his rights, police said he admitted to leaving his phone in the bathroom but denied purposefully recording the teen. Police said he referred to the incident as a “misunderstanding” and “didn’t know what happened.”

Hinz was charged with video voyeurism (victim under 16). His bond was set at $10,000.