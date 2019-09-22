Clearwater man dies in Bayside Bridge crash

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 45-year-old man died in a crash on the Bayside Bridge in Pinellas County Saturday night.

Clearwater resident Joseph Ernie Poblete died after a crash that flipped his vehicle over on the Bayside Bridge. A 34-year-old woman was in the passenger seat and suffered serious injuries.

FHP says Poblete was driving in front of another vehicle and slowed down for an unknown reason. Poblete’s vehicle was struck from behind by the car following him, causing his SUV to rotate and overturn multiple times.

Poblete was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver in the other vehicle was not injured.

