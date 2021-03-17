Clearwater man charged with assaulting officers during Capitol riots

TAMPA (WFLA) — A Clearwater resident and business owner is among the latest to face charges for his alleged role in the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Robert Palmer, 53, has been charged with assaulting officers, civil disorder, and trespassing on restricted grounds.

Photographs taken of Palmer on the day of the riots were featured in the FBI’s public database it’s using to locate remaining suspects from the Jan. 6 incident.

Palmer’s first court appearance was 2 p.m. before US Magistrate Judge Julie Sneed in Tampa Wednesday. The judge agreed to release him on a $25,000 bond.

As part of his release, Palmer has a restriction on where he can travel and he has to surrender his passport and any firearms.

City records show Palmer is a business owner in Clearwater.