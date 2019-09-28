Clearwater Coast Guard save 5 stranded boaters near Naples

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
coast-guard_274018

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued five people from a boat that became disabled off the coast of Florida Saturday morning.

The Coast Guard said in a news release that officials in St. Pete received a report after midnight that the 24-foot boat and its occupants had not arrived as expected at a fishing spot in the Gulf of Mexico.

The five where found by an Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew safe aboard the boat, which had mechanical failure and no marine radio. A Coast Guard boat from Ft. Myers Beach brought them to shore.

The Coast Guard encourages all mariners to have a marine-band radio to monitor channel 16 and to have a float plan with someone they trust describing where they are going and when they should return.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss