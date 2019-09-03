Clearwater Coast Guard crew to aid in search and rescue in Bahamas

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Crew members with the U.S. Coast Guard Clearwater station are expected to return to the Bahamas at first light Tuesday.
Crews have MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters positioned on Andros Island ready to respond.
Four Jayhawk air crews completed five medical evacuations Monday.
Crews evacuated 19 people, including children and the elderly, from Marsh Harbour to Nassau International Airport
Their conditions vary.
The devastation has torn lives apart in the northern part of the Bahamas.
Hurricane Dorian hung over the Bahamas Monday.
High winds and surging seawater flooded neighborhoods, submerged vehicles and shredded homes.
Crew members are holding a press conference Tuesday at the Air Station in Clearwater at 8 a.m.
They will depart for the Bahamas at 9 a.m.
