CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater City Council will meet on Monday to discuss how it will reimburse customers who paid to have their trash recycled.

After concerns grew on the app Next Door, neighbors began to worry that their trash wasn’t being recycled. Due to the concerns, an investigation began.

Following the investigation, it was determined items were being dumped at the Pinellas County Solid Waste Disposal Complex with all other trash instead.

In a press release, city officials said recyclables weren’t taken to waste management for processing since June 2022.

When the investigation came to light, the assistant director for Clearwater’s solid waste department, Bryant Johnson, resigned.

“Any time that you tell residents you’re doing something, and it’s found out you’re not, you lose trust,” Interim City Manager Jennifer Poirrier said.

According to Clearwater city administrators, the solid waste department claimed staffing issues and equipment failure are the reason why the change was made.

Customers were being charged $3.80 for the recycling fee and the city its planning how they will refund them.