CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater City Council members have appointed a new mayor a week following former Mayor Mark Hibbard’s abrupt resignation.

Council members made the decision during a special meeting at the city library Monday afternoon. Clearwater council members selected Brian Aungst Sr. to fill the mayoral vacancy.

According to Clearwater City Attorney, David Margolis, the mayoral position had to be filled within 30 days of Hibbard’s resignation.

If Council members were unable to reach a consensus on a new mayor, a special election would be held.

The Supervisor Of Elections Office shared it’d be unable to hold a special election until November as they are not prepared at the moment.

If a new Mayor was chosen through a special election, he or she would only serve four months until the end of the term.