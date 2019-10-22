Classes canceled at Kathleen Middle School until Monday; repairs to take months

POLK CO. (WFLA) — After initially canceling classes Monday and Tuesday, Kathleen Middle School has extended the cancellation until Monday of next week after tornado damage ripped the roof off the school building.

According to Polk County Public Schools, Kathleen Middle School students will be welcomed back to class Monday, Oct. 28.

Portable classrooms and bathrooms are being installed to accommodate students who attended class in the damaged classrooms.

Pasco County says the repairs and renovations to the school will take several months.

Polk County Public Schools

