TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Clarks Americas has recalled a style of shoes sold in stores like Macy’s and DSW, as well as on Amazon, due to harmful, toxic chemicals.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the “Breeze Ave,” “Breeze Shore” and “Breeze Step” women’s shoes in navy colors have been recalled.

The CPSC said that prolonged and direct contact with the shoe’s upper material can expose the wearer to chemicals benzidine and/or dimethoxybenzidine, which can cause adverse health effects.

About 113,000 pairs of shoes were sold in the U.S. and about 10,000 were sold in Canada.

The shoes were sold in the spring/summer season of 2022 in women’s sizes 5 to 12. The shoes have blue uppers and white soles.

According to the CPSC, the shoes have a label on the inside of the upper that includes the size, month and year of manufacture and article number.

Shoes listed in the recall include:

Breeze Ave – Dark Navy – Article #: 26165269

Breeze Step – Dark Navy – Article #: 26166718

Breeze Step – Navy – Article #: 26166904

Breeze Step – Navy/White – Article #: 26165290

Consumers should immediately stop wearing the shoe and go online for instructions on how to receive a full refund. A photo of the shoes will need to be uploaded to the site to determine if they are included in the recall.

If included, Clarks will send customers free shipping materials and a pre-paid shipping label to send the shoes back. Customers can also return the shoes to where they were purchased.

Clarks outlet stores and other stores, including Macy’s, JC Penney, Kohl’s, QVC, Shoe Carnival, DSW and Zappos and online at Clarksusa.com and Amazon.com, sold the shoes from Feb. 2022 to Oct. 2022 for about $65.