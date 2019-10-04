City of Tampa to host Game 2 watch party

TAMPA (WFLA) – If you’re as excited about the Tampa Bay Rays postseason run as we are you’ll want to check out the upcoming watch party this Saturday!

The City of Tampa will be hosting an ALDS Game 2 Watch Party at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park at 600 North Ashley Drive as part of Tampa Bay’s Tailgate Fest.

Fans are encouraged to bring a blanket or chairs and cheer on the Rays on the giant screen.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, DJ Kitty will be there and fans can win prizes from the Rays street team!

First pitch is at 9:07 p.m.