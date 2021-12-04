City of Tampa celebrates 11th annual tree lighting ceremony

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa kicked off the holiday season on the first Saturday in December with the City of Tampa’s Official Tree Lighting Ceremony. The festivities also include Tampa’s Christmas parade featuring 90 colorful units and marching bands.

8 On Your Side’s own Jennifer Leigh joined Mayor Jane Castor and Old Saint Nick to light seven Christmas Trees transforming Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park into a winter wonderland.

Once the trees are lit, the popular holiday film “The Grinch” will be shown on the big screen. Attendees can also stick around for a choreographed light show in the park.

WFLA News Channel 8 will stream the event in the player above. The stream is expected to begin at 6 p.m.