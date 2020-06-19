City of Tampa mandatory face mask ordinance begins Friday night

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The mandatory face mask ordinance for City of Tampa residents begins Friday at 5 p.m.

Mayor Jane Castor announced the ordinance during Hillsborough County’s Emergency Policy Group meeting on Thursday.

“The community is looking for leadership and that is what they need right now,” she said. “I’m going to put a mandatory mask ordinance for the City of Tampa right now to protect our citizens.”

The ordinance says employees and anyone walking into a business must cover their mouth and nose with a mask or face-covering. The only exception would be if people are eating and drinking.

You are not required to wear a mask outside unless you are unable to socially distance.

If someone is found without a mask or face-covering, it will be a civil citation.

