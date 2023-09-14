TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — City of Miami Commissioner Alejandro Diaz de la Portilla was arrested Thursday on several charges, including money laundering and bribery, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

FDLE agents said the 58-year-old commissioner and attorney William Riley Jr., of Miami, accepted more than $15,000 in payments for Alejandro’s brother’s campaign but did not report them as is required by law.

Agents said Alejandro also controlled two political committees and their funds to support his brother’s campaign and pay for personal expenses. One of the committees controlled by Alejandro reported approximately $2.3 million in donations while the other reported more than $800,000, records showed.

Diaz de la Portilla and Riley Jr. were arrested in Miami Thursday afternoon and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Detention Center.

Both men were charged with one count of money laundering, three counts of unlawful compensation or reward for official behavior, one count of bribery, and one count of criminal conspiracy.

Diaz de la Portilla was also charged with four counts of official misconduct, one count of campaign contribution in excess of legal limits, and two counts of failure to report a gift.

Riley Jr. was also charged with failure to disclose lobbyist expenses.

Diaz de la Portilla was held on a $72,000 bond, while Riley Jr. was held on a $46,000 bond.