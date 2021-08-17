Cirque du Soleil tickets available soon at Disney Springs

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tickets for Cirque du Soleil’s new show at Disney Springs are finally on sale for the “Drawn to Life” show.

The show is scheduled to open for its residency at Disney Springs on Nov. 18.

“We are so looking forward to unveil this beautiful, long-awaited creation to the public,” said Daniel Lamarre, president and CEO of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. “We were moments away from opening night in March of 2020 when performances were paused. Intermission is now over and we cannot wait for Cirque and Disney fans to experience the joy of this love letter to the art of Walt Disney animation.”

“Drawn to Life” was written and directed by Michel Laprise, with Fabrice Becker as Director of Creation.

The plot is described as a “live acrobatic journey telling the story of ‘Julie,’ a determined girl who discovers an unexpected gift left by her Disney animator father: an unfinished animation. As she dives into the inner world of animation guided by a surprising pencil, Julie embarks on an inspiring quest filled with her childhood Disney memories.”

According to Disney, the show will have 10 acrobatic acts “alongside animation from beloved Disney films as well as all-new animation.”

Tickets will go on sale Aug. 20 at 7 a.m. and will be available online.