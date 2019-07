DETROIT (AP) — A high-profile clash pitting pragmatism against ideological purity dominated the early moments of the second round of presidential debates on Tuesday as moderate Democrats warned voters against nominating liberal candidates who embrace “wish-list economics.”

Working people “can’t wait for a revolution,” said little-known Montana Gov. Steve Bullock in a clear swipe at Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist who stood at center stage. “Their problems are here and now.”