Chris Brown a no-show at Tampa hearing

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Chris Brown was not in court Monday morning, as expected. His felony battery case was set for a new disposition hearing on August 27.

The singer is accused of sucker punching a photographer at a Tampa night club in 2017. He was arrested last year on battery charges.

Tampa police say the Grammy winner punched a photographer while at a paid event at Club Aja in Channelside.

That photographer tells News Channel 8 he was hit so hard, he hit a wall and busted his lip. He plans to sue.

It took months for the state attorney’s office to build a case and formally charge Brown.

Brown’s attorney told us that Brown is being wrongfully accused in the case.

