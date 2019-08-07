Chlorine spill shuts down all lanes of Interstate 75 in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A chlorine spill shut down a portion of Interstate 75 during the busy morning commute on Wednesday.

8 On Your Side’s Meredyth Censullo said a pool maintenance truck was involved in an accident on Interstate 75 near Clark Road in Sarasota.

The truck spilled chlorine and muriatic acid on the roadway, prompting the closure of both northbound and southbound lanes.

Drivers can use Honore Avenue or Tamiami Trail as a detour.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

