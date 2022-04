Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor chats with us about playing an extraterrestrial who lands on earth in the new Showtime series, “The Man Who Fell to Earth”, following in the footsteps of David Bowie who starred in the original 1976 cult-classic film. The new series reunites Ejiofor with Bill Nighy, with whom he starred in a movie we love, actually (and so does Ejiofor), “Love, Actually”.