Chipotle wants to give workers extra month of pay

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN/KPIX) – Chipotle is offering its employees a news bonus program but it’s being vague on the details.

The Mexican food chain wants to give its employees some extra pay. To be eligible, employees must meet certain criteria, and their stores must meet sales and cash flow goals.

If those quotas are met, Chipotle will pay employees a bonus each quarter equal to one week’s pay.

Chipotle will average the weekly pay that hourly workers make over the quarter to determine the bonus.

The chain already offers its employees free food, tuition reimbursement and medical insurance.