Chipotle to pay tuition for employees who want business, tech degrees

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) — Chipotle is rolling out a new program to pay for its employees’ college degrees.
There are 75 degrees from five schools that employees can choose from, and they’re all in the business and technology fields.
A qualified applicant must have been with the company for at least 120 days and work a minimum of 15 hours per week.
Additionally, Chipotle requires its employees to continue working at least six months after earning their degrees.
