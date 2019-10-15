Chipotle to pay tuition for employees who want business, tech degrees

CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 25: A sign marks the location of a Chipotle restaurant on October 25, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Chipotle stock fell more than 14 percent today after a weak 3Q earnings . (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) — Chipotle is rolling out a new program to pay for its employees’ college degrees.

There are 75 degrees from five schools that employees can choose from, and they’re all in the business and technology fields.

A qualified applicant must have been with the company for at least 120 days and work a minimum of 15 hours per week.

Additionally, Chipotle requires its employees to continue working at least six months after earning their degrees.

LATEST STORIES: