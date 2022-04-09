Sunday morning will be one of the chilliest in awhile with lows in the Bay Area dropping into the low 50s. Many communities will dip into the 40s so keep the jacket handy. It will be hard to find a cloud in the sky throughout your Sunday as temperatures warm into the upper 70s. Humidity will be low and the wind subsides for the second half of the weekend.

Monday will start chilly with lows in the upper 50s before highs rise into the mid 80s. The warm up continues into the work week with highs Tuesday and Wednesday nearing 90 degrees. The next chance of rain arrives late next week as a cold front stalls in the panhandle. Rain chances will be low, but are in the forecast next weekend as the front tries to push to the south.