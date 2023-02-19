Temperatures this morning aren’t quite as chilly as yesterday, but you still may need a jacket as temps start out in the upper 50s across the Bay Area with cooler temperatures in northern communities. Even though there will be more clouds today, highs will be warmer, rising into the upper 70s with higher humidity.

Not much will change over the next could days, but a warm up will occur Wednesday with highs returning to the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

The warm stretch of weather will stay with us through next weekend with rain chances remaining slim to none and no cold fronts expected through next weekend.