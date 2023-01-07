The sky will stay clear overnight with lows Sunday dropping to the mid 50s so keep your jacket handy. With a few passing clouds Sunday afternoon, highs will be a bit warmer, rising to the mid 70s across the Bay Area.

A weak front will move through late Monday into Tuesday providing a low chance of a shower Tuesday, but not cooling things down much. Lows throughout the week will be in the 50s with highs in the 70s.

A stronger cold front will move through Friday with a good chance of showers and a few storms. Things will be much cooler behind the front with lows back in the 40s next weekend and highs in the 60s.