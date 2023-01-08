Sunday morning starts out on the cool side with temperatures in the low 50s here in the Bay Area, but it will warm up nicely this afternoon. Under a mostly sunny sky, highs will rise to the mid 70s.

A weak cold front will move through late Monday into Tuesday, but don’t expect much rain. Temperatures will only lower by a few degrees behind the front with highs in the low to mid 70s and lows in the low to mid 50s Wednesday.

A stronger front brings rain and possibly a few storms Friday with much cooler temperatures in store next weekend. Highs will only rise to the low and mid 60s with lows in the upper 40s next weekend.