Children’s Dream Fund | Giving Children the World

The Children’s Dream Fund is partnering with the Columbia Restaurants through its month-long Community Harvest program.



Amanda Griffin the Executive Director of the Children’s Dream Fund, and Andrea Gonzmart a 5th generation owner of Columbia restaurant, join Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, to discuss how the famous Ybor City Restaurant chain plays such an important role in helping sick children.

