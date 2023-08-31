PERRY, Fla. (WFLA) — A child was heard screaming in fear in a video as a tree crashed down on a home in Perry, Florida, during Hurricane Idalia.

Olivia Gregg captured the moment as the tree snapped in half and came crashing down on her house.

“Oh, I just heard something crack,” Gregg said in the video. “Look, there it goes, there it goes.”

The video shows several trees falling down before one crashes down on the roof.

As the tree falls, a child is heard screaming in fear. Gregg said her family is OK but the tree did damage part of her home’s roof.

Hurricane Idalia made landfall Wednesday as a Category 3 storm near Keaton Beach. Keaton Beach is about 30 minutes from Perry.