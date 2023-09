POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A child was struck and killed Friday evening when riding their bike in Fort Meade, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The child was riding the bike on Hutchins Road when they were killed.

Sheriff Grady Judd will speak at 7:45 p.m. this evening regarding the incident.

No additional details have been released.

