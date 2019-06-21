Child abuse investigator accused of fudging records

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Child Protection Investigator with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is at the other end of an investigation today.

Kaylynn Scott, 24, of Dade City, is charged with falsifying records in a child abuse investigation.

According to an arrest report, Ms. Scott submitted a report that stated she interviewed parents in a specific child abuse investigation.

It also claims Ms. Scott reported that both parents submitted to a drug screening test and were clear.

When contacted by investigators, the parents indicated Scott never contacted them, nor did they submit to a drug test.

When confronted, Scott confirmed she’d falsified the report and was arrested.

One attorney who is familiar with C.P.I. cases said her arrest can have massive implications for the entire system.

We’ll have more on this tonight at 6 pm on News Channel 8.

