TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Nothing says “I love you” quite like food.

This Valentine’s Day, Chic-fil-A is selling their notable chicken and treats in heart-shaped trays to make the holiday extra special.

The popular fast-food chain said guests can order the heart-shaped trays with select menu items, such as:

30-count Chic-fil-A Nuggets

10-count Chick-n-Minis

6-count Chocolate Chunk Cookies

12 Chocolate Fudge Brownie halves

Although Chic-fil-A began offering the delicious trays on Jan. 23, participating restaurants will continue to sell the festive trays until Feb. 25, 2023, while supplies last.