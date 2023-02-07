TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Nothing says “I love you” quite like food.
This Valentine’s Day, Chic-fil-A is selling their notable chicken and treats in heart-shaped trays to make the holiday extra special.
The popular fast-food chain said guests can order the heart-shaped trays with select menu items, such as:
- 30-count Chic-fil-A Nuggets
- 10-count Chick-n-Minis
- 6-count Chocolate Chunk Cookies
- 12 Chocolate Fudge Brownie halves
Although Chic-fil-A began offering the delicious trays on Jan. 23, participating restaurants will continue to sell the festive trays until Feb. 25, 2023, while supplies last.