Checkpoints set up along Florida-Alabama border to keep COVID-19 from spreading in the sunshine state

News

by: Kendra Day

Posted: / Updated:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) – Florida law enforcement agencies set up checkpoints at the Alabama-Florida border. On Friday, Governor Ron Desantis issued an executive order to keep people travelling from areas known to have a lot of COVID-19 cases out of the state.

Executive Order 20-86, directing all persons who enter the State of Florida from an area with substantial community spread, to include the State of Louisiana, inclusive of those entering the State of Florida by roadways, to isolate or quarantine for a period of 14 days from the time of entry into the State of Florida or the duration of the person’s presence in the State of Florida, whichever is shorter.

Florida Law Enforcement Checkpoints at Alabama-Florida Border

LATEST CORONAVIRUS POSTS:

    Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Share this story

    Top Videos

    USF Health helps create 3D printed nasal swabs for coronavirus testing

    Thumbnail for the video titled "USF Health helps create 3D printed nasal swabs for coronavirus testing"

    UPS no longer requires signature for package

    Thumbnail for the video titled "UPS no longer requires signature for package"

    Mayor Castor gives update on coronavirus, safer-at-home order

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Castor gives update on coronavirus, safer-at-home order"

    3 more die from coronavirus in Pinellas County

    Thumbnail for the video titled "3 more die from coronavirus in Pinellas County"

    Stimulus details

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Stimulus details"

    Amazon suspends nearly 4,000 sellers over coronavirus price gouging

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Amazon suspends nearly 4,000 sellers over coronavirus price gouging"

    Hillsborough, Pinellas ordered to stay home. Will others follow suit?

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough, Pinellas ordered to stay home. Will others follow suit?"

    pregnant women coronavirus concerns

    Thumbnail for the video titled "pregnant women coronavirus concerns"

    Ford-produced face shields arriving for health care workers in Sarasota

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Ford-produced face shields arriving for health care workers in Sarasota"
    More Local News

    Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

    More Coronavirus

    Trending Stories

    get the app

    News App

    Get the iOS app
    Get the Android app from Google Play

    Weather App

    Get the iOS Weather app
    Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

    Don't Miss

    More Don't Miss