Check out new Florida laws going into effect July 1

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After reviewing more than 3,500 proposed bills during the 2019 legislative session, about 200 bills made the cut through both the House and Senate before the end of the legislative session at the beginning of May.

Of those 200 new laws, many have already taken effect, but nearly 20 of those take effect on July 1. Here are some highlights of those bills and what to be aware of next month.