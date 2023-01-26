TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Changes are coming to one of the areas most congested interchanges. The I-275/I-4 interchange is commonly known as ‘malfunction junction’ to those who regularly drive in the area.

Kris Carson, a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Transportation described, “We get a lot of phone calls, people are tired of being stuck in that traffic. They get nervous trying to make the movement from southbound I-275 to eastbound I-4. There’s a lot of crashes there so people are ready for change.”

According to Carson, nearly 1,000 crashes happen at the interchange annually. “The goal is to get that about 50% lower,” she said.

Plans for the proposed improvement suggest: ‘constructing a new two-lane flyover bridge to the inside of the interchange that drivers will use to access eastbound I-4. The existing one-lane flyover bridge is proposed to remain one lane, which drivers will use to access Ybor City via the relocated exit to 14th and 15th Streets.’

The department plans to start construction in summer 2023 and complete the project in 2027.

Before work gets underway they’re requesting community feedback on the plans. Community members can weigh in on the ideas using the following methods:

In-person meeting: Thursday, Jan 26 at 5:30 pm, Ragan Park Community Center

Virtual/Online Meeting: Tuesday, Jan 31 at 11 am

The material will also be posted online here: